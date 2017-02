----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Essar in talks to sell $1 bln Aegis BPO-Times of India link.reuters.com/hub77s

----

NTT DoCoMo may up stake in Tata Teleservices-Financial Express

link.reuters.com/fub77s

----

UltraTech in talks to buy Mozambique mine for $290 mln-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dub77s

----

KKR in talks to buy stake in TVS Logistics for $55 mln-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/cub77s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Compiled by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)