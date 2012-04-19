BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
