Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Aditi Shah)
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.