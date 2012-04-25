BRIEF-Watsco raises ownership interest in JV with Carrier to 80 pct
* Watsco raises ownership interest in joint venture with Carrier to 80%
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Diageo in talks to buy stake in United Spirits; UB denies-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Indulal P M)
* Watsco raises ownership interest in joint venture with Carrier to 80%
* Nephros announces appointment of Andrew Astor as chief financial officer
* Flir Systems Inc says board will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO