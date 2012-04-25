MOVES-HSBC appoints Ian Stuart to lead British retail bank
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.
Citi buys Mumbai office space for 9.85 bln rupees-Economic Times
Diageo in talks to buy stake in United Spirits; UB denies-Economic Times
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 14 PSA Group is holding talks with General Motors about buying its European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, a deal which would increase competition for market leader Volkswagen.