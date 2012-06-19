BRIEF-OPT Holding says shareholder EVO FUND lowers stake in co to 4.50 pct from 18.87 pct
* Says co's second major shareholder EVO FUND lowers stake in co to 4.50 percent from 18.87 percent, and becomes the fifth major shareholder, on Feb. 14
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB) said it was cutting the size of a planned share buyback although it will lift the offer price, as it wants to ensure that at least 25 percent of its shares are held by the public.
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 484 yen per share