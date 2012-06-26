PREVIOUS ITEMS

Future Group freezes plan to sell stake to Lawson-Economic Times

Toyota Kirloskar to set up plant near Bangalore-Business Standard

Etihad, Qatar Airways eye stake in Spicejet-Business Standard

Aditya Birla in talks to buy Jaiprakash cement stake-Mint

StanChart India leads race to buy Barclays retail business-Economic Times

Huawei to invest $2 billion in India-Economic Times

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)