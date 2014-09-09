BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch