r.reuters.com/weq26s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Railways panel suggests 25 pct one-time fare hike-Indian
Express
r.reuters.com/veq26s
----
Founders to sell minority stake in Videocon DTH-Financial
Express
r.reuters.com/teq26s
----
Great Eastern Energy plans IPO, to bid for CBM
blocks-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/seq26s
----
Golden Gate Properties raises 2 bln rupees-Mint
r.reuters.com/qeq26s
----
Abercrombie, Gap step up Indian shop plans-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/req26s
----
Adani Port disqualified from bidding for fertiliser port
project-Mint
r.reuters.com/neq26s
----
Microfinance bill to make RBI sole regulator gets Fin Min
nod-Mint
r.reuters.com/meq26s
----
France's L'Oreal in JV talks with Lotus Herbals-Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/waq26s
----
Tata Power in stake buy talks with MEC Coal-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/geq26s
----
Italy's Canali buys 51 pct in Genesis JV-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/raq26s
----
State-run firms, T Rowe Price oppose UTI CEO
appointment-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/qaq26s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni & Swati Pandey in MUMBAI;
Editing by Harish Nambiar)