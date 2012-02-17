BRIEF-Kinnevik launches accelerated bookbuild of shares in Rocket Internet
* Kinnevik says launches accelerated bookbuilding process by Kinnevik Internet to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet SE
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
PMO wants Coal India to ramp up imports by $11 bln annually-Financial Express
----
Adhunik Metaliks in talks to sell forging arm to Amtek Auto-Economic Times
----
SAIL drops 2.5-bln-rupee bond sale plan-Economic Times
----
India may allow individual foreign investors to buy corporate bonds-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)
* Kinnevik says launches accelerated bookbuilding process by Kinnevik Internet to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet SE
* Says it is investigating "what seems like" a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - Bitfinex service status page
* Raises qtrly dividend by 20 pct to 3.25 cents/shr (Adds analysts' comments, Q4 details; updates shares)