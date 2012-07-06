Trump policies play supporting role in 2017 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Donald Trump's name was rarely mentioned during Sunday's Academy Awards, but the U.S. president's policies were a running subtext throughout the evening.
Mauritius offers 2 islands to India to preserve tax treaty-Times of India
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.