link.reuters.com/has26t
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
TVS Logistics buys stake in UK-based Rico for 1 bln rupees, eyes another -
Mint
link.reuters.com/bas26t
----------
Realtors, brokerages may be allowed to apply for bank licences - Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/cas26t
----------
AirAsia wants Ratan Tata to head India JV - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/vyr26t
----------
Tata Motors may make low-cost Nano cars in Malaysia - Mint
link.reuters.com/tyr26t
----------
RBS to lay off 200 staff in India, shut 22 branches - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/syr26t
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)