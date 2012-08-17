RPT-COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Wipro looking to expand furniture business - Mint
----------
L&T aims to buy out Flowserve's stake in Audco India - Mint
----------
Abhijeet Group signs $7 bln coal deal with U.S. firm - Business Standard
----------
ONGC likely to sell 26 pct in KG block to Japan's Inpex - Business Standard
----------
Pension funds may be allowed to invest more in shares - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai) (ranjit.gangadharan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22 6180 7240; Reuters Messaging: ranjit.gangadharan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.