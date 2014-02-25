EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 20 Stone Milliner, one of Europe's best-performing hedge funds that bets on macroeconomic events, lost 2.1 percent in the first two months of 2017, its worst start to a year, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
* Deal comes a week after Fredriksen snaps up West Mira rig (Adds detail, share, background)