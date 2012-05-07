----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/pat97s

----

Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/tat97s

----

FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/jat97s

----

Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard

r.reuters.com/hat97s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)