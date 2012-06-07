BRIEF-Volkswagen, Mobileye to cooperate on road navigation system
* Says to cooperate with Mobileye on road experience management (REM) system
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled By Harichandan Arakali)
* Co, geoscience australia entered into a collaborative research project
* Teva said to weigh options for branded generics to reduce debt - Bloomberg, citing sources