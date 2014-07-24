BRIEF-Immigon says got 21 eur/shr for 3 pct RBI stake
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Chris Peters in Bangalore)
* Immigon announces successful completion of the disposal of 9.92 million shares in raiffeisen bank international ag through an accelerated bookbuilding; sales price set at eur 21.00 per share
* CEO John Strangfeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.3 million versus $4.84 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nk2tZw) Further company coverage:
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: clearly there's been strong demand for housing in Toronto, Vancouver; demand from foreign residents part of increase