BRIEF-Dynegy Inc reports qtrly net loss $180 million
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets
Govt plans to tighten sourcing norms for IKEA - Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage: