BRIEF-MBM Resources Bhd announces appointment of president & CEO
* Appoints Encik Nor Hadi Bin Daud as president & chief executive officer Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l7TKJU] Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott's total pay last year jumped to 15.6 million euros ($16.5 million), overtaking that of Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, Germany's best-paid company executive in 2015.
LONDON, Feb 28 Nissan wants the British government to help the automaker increase its supply base in Britain to make sure it will comply with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the EU's customs union, its senior vice president in Europe said on Tuesday.