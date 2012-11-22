Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Economist Bhagwati says cbank needs to focus on growth-PTI in Economic Times
----------
Govt says pharma exports to reach $25 bln by 2014/15 - PTI in Economic Times
----------
FinMin asks banks to fund builders, residential projects - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.