UPDATE 2-Europe to tell G20 it will resist protectionism -document
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* IMF warns of spillover effects on other economies (Adds German official on G20 meeting, IMF chief economist on U.S. tax plans)
(Adds text to March 8 alerts) Kingsway Financial Services Inc
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that under the Republican health insurance proposal to replace Obamacare Americans will be able to pick the coverage plan and the doctors they want.