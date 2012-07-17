link.reuters.com/haq49s
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
StanChart sells 10-bln-rupee distressed India assets-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/gaq49s
----------
Religare group's Air Mantra to start passenger flights-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/daq49s
----------
Adani group eyes $400 mln coal assets in Mozambique-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/caq49s
----------
Percentage of output likely for sharing oilfield profit-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/baq49s
----------
Infosys BPO scouting for buyouts to double revenue-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/zyp49s
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)