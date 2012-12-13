----------

GMR plans to sue Maldives for $800 mln compensation for airport - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/wej64t

Panasonic sees India revenue at $10 bln a year by 2018 - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/vej64t

