Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.