BRIEF-Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms takeover bid from Cinven Partners
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
FinMin asks banks to fund builders, residential projects - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement to market concerning a capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced an agreement with Bjc Healthcare in St Louis, to deploy its patient engagement solution at their new bjh hospital tower and St. Louis Children's Hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: