UPDATE 2-British supermarket Asda stems rate of sales decline
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Bahrain bank investment in Anant Raj under tax scrutiny-Mint
----
Cairn India to invest $5 bln to raise oil output-Business Standard
----
India may put off controversial tax by a year-Business Standard
----
Murdoch-owned Star to end JV with ESPN-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Prashant Mehra and Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)
Feb 21 Retailer Tiffany & Co on Tuesday said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with hedge fund JANA Partners LLC, less than three weeks after the luxury jeweler's chief executive stepped down.
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.