UPDATE 1-Covestro profit gain beats market view on higher prices
* Rivals BASF, Wanhua have suffered outages in foam chems (Adds details on higher prices, rivals' supply issues, pre-market shares)
----
PREVIOUS ITEM
Govt likely to raise excise duty on diesel cars-Mint
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled By Harichandan Arakali)
* Rivals BASF, Wanhua have suffered outages in foam chems (Adds details on higher prices, rivals' supply issues, pre-market shares)
* Enters agreement with tersera therapeutics for zoladex in us and canada
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Dongli (Nantong) Chemicals Co Ltd was recognized as high-tech enterprise