BRIEF-Depomed reports Q4 loss per share $0.72
* Depomed reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Cargo handler exits Haldia port citing safety - Financial Express
----------
US-based Portman plans $300 mln India reality fund - Economic Times
----------
Germany's Fraport in talks to sell Delhi airport stake - Economic Times
----------
Tata Chem, ONGC to build fertiliser plant in Tripura - PTI in Economic Times
----------
GE Capital buys 7.7 pct stake in Biocon research arm - Economic Times
----------
Tata Sky plans IPO to raise about 20 bln rupees - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Depomed reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Morningstar Inc reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results
* Matson Inc announces fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.44, full year earnings per share of $1.85, and provides 2017 outlook