Carlsberg expects 40 pct volume growth in India - Business Standard

Entertainment World eyes $47 mln PE funding - Business Standard

Allahabad Bank to revive $500 mln bond sale - Economic Times

Essar Ports likely to sell stake to Port of Antwerp - Economic Times

GAIL in talks to buy stake in Reliance Gas stake - Economic Times

Warburg Pincus in talks to buy Future Capital-Economic Times

HSBC may exit India insurance JV - Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 53.3850 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI)