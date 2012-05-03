link.reuters.com/nug97s
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Cbank clears HSBC deal for RBS' India retail ops-Mint
Odisha state mulls annual cap on iron ore output-Economic
Times
Govt may waive penalties on cross-border deal tax
dues-Economic Times
HDFC Life plans IPO in 2013/14-Business Standard
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)