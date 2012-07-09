UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund -source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Central bank unlikely to cut rates this month-Economic Times
----------
Govt likely to relax FDI rules for single-brand retail-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
HARARE, Feb 15 Zimbabwean banks only have enough cash in offshore accounts to finance about two weeks' worth of the country's imports, according to a statement from the central bank on Wednesday.
* Bond issue of 25 million euros ($26.46 million) with interest of 2.65 percent with maturity of 5 years