BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
TORONTO, March 17 Karim Baratov, the 22-year-old Kazakh-Canadian dual citizen accused of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo accounts that the United States says was orchestrated by Russian spies, is a "political scapegoat," his lawyer said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.