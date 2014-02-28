BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.