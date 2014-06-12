BRIEF-Kratos awarded subcontract for bandwidth efficient common data link (BE-CDL) test sets
March 14 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Multi-year deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to enhance services across Norwegian Cruise Line brand's fleet of 14 ships
* Sees total revenue $41-$47 million for quarter ending March 31, 2017