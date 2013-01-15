European shares enjoy best weekly gains of 2017, French banks up
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Mahindra to export XUV500 to Latin America by Sept - PTI in Mint
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
* Says delivers 1 A380 aircraft in January - February Source text: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)