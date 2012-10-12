link.reuters.com/rym33t
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Everstone Capital buys minority stake in Delhi publisher S Chand - Mint
link.reuters.com/cym33t
----------
Motilal Oswal PE to raise 5-bln-rupee realty fund - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/vum33t
----------
Wipro founder Premji to invest $25 mln in restaurant chain - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/rum33t
----------
BNP Paribas, Srei Infra invest 2 bln rupees in JV - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/jum33t
----------
Mahindra gets 5,000 bookings for new SUV Quanto in 3 weeks - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/hum33t
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)