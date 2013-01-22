Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Cairn India to drill 100 more wells in Barmer - DNA
----------
Oilmin says diesel to be priced at market rates in 2 years - Financial Express
----------
Videocon DTH arm's 7-bln-rupee IPO likely in mid-Feb - Mint
----------
ITC to invest 10 bln rupees in food, consumer goods - PTI in Economic Times
----------
Govt ready for talks to resolve Reliance gas field costs dispute - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)