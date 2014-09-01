METALS-London copper rises for 2nd day amid firmer euro, Peru strike
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)