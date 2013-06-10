BRIEF-Olin announces pricing terms of debt offering
* Olin Corp says pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
* Commenced a solicitation of consents from holders of its outstanding 7 pct senior notes due 2023
