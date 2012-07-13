BRIEF-Henry Schein to acquire Southern Anesthesia + Surgical
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
