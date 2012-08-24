UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Reliance Power plans to raise Sasan capacity by 50 pct-Financial Express
----------
India aims to acquire uranium mines overseas - Business Line
----------
DLF to build India's biggest mall near Delhi - Economic Times
----------
Reliance Power in services JV with China Datang - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts