Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
