Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
* Beijing new power, a unit, first entered into agreements with lifeng no.1, lifeng no.2, transferees a, transferees b, transferees c and transferees d
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman