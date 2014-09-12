BRIEF-Xvivo Perfusion: subscription price per new share in private placement at SEK 76.50
* Resolves upon an up to about 181 million Swedish crowns ($20.5 million) share issue directed to institutional investors
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Resolves upon an up to about 181 million Swedish crowns ($20.5 million) share issue directed to institutional investors
* FY 2016 net profit 13.9 million zlotys ($3.48 million) versus 10.3 million zlotys year ago
* Announced on Thursday its intention to undertake a private placement of shares