BRIEF-Tobe Soft to pay annual dividend as 30 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 30 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
HSBC may not absorb all RBS India staff - Economic Times
----
Germany's RHI may buy Orient Refractories for $112 mln - Economic Times
----
Kavveri Telecom eyes $20 mln PE funding - Business Standard
----
Godrej Properties to treble projects in 2012/13 - Business Standard
----
Orient Green Power to invest $347 in wind farm energy - Business Standard
----
FDI in insurance likely to remain 26 pct - Business Standard
----
Jet freezes expat pilot hiring - Business Standard
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 30 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive officer of activist investor ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm had been taking money out of the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.