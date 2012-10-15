UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Kingfisher to meet striking pilots, engineers on Monday - Economic Times
----------
UK's BG group in talks for new LNG terminal in Gujarat - Economic Times
----------
Reliance cuts KG D6 oil, gas development budget by $3 bln - Times of India
----------
Alcatel to axe 1,000 jobs in India as deals drop - Economic Times
----------
Bharti may merge India, Africa ops by next year - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources