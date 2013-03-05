----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Malaysia's Axiata eyes Bharti Airtel's Lanka operations - Business Standard

----------

IDFC arm invests 2.5 bln rupees in Pune real estate assets - Mint

----------

Gammon in talks to sell 24 pct in infrastructure arm - Economic Times

----------

Govt to discuss investment protection treaty with UAE - Economic Times

----------

State Bank sees 140-150 bln rupees profit in 2012/13 - PTI in Economic Times

----------

Finance minister promises more measures to revive growth - Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)