BRIEF-Inventergy signs letter of intent with Approach Me
* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of engagement, Inventergy innovations will obtain commercialization rights to Approach Me's technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
General Atlantic in talks to buy stake in Snapdeal - Economic Times
----------
Jet, SpiceJet, IndiGo to fly more to Gulf, SE Asia - Economic Times
----------
Bharti exploring share issue for first time since 2002 - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Inventergy Global Inc - as part of engagement, Inventergy innovations will obtain commercialization rights to Approach Me's technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cash offer by for and on behalf of Luck Success Development to acquire all issued shares of Enterprise Development
* Vuzix Corp - expecting to build and ship at least 1,000 of M300 units to customers in current fiscal quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: