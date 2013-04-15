----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Cairn India seeks higher price for Rajasthan gas - PTI in Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/seb47t)

ONGC likely to find more oil reserves in Mumbai offshore - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/peb47t)

Apple India's revenue seen topping $1 bln this year - Economic Times

(link.reuters.com/neb47t)

Proposed US immigration bill could hurt Indian outsourcing deals - Mint

(link.reuters.com/kab47t)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)