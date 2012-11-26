----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Report says Jet Airways close to deal to sell a stake to Etihad - Mint

link.reuters.com/wub34t

----------

Manipal Global may sell up to 20 pct stake, raise $200 mln - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/vub34t

----------

Sesa Goa may import ore to feed pig iron plant - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/rub34t

----------

Venture firm NEA to invest $300 mln in India over 3 yrs - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/qub34t

----------

Govt plans to tighten sourcing norms for IKEA - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pub34t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)