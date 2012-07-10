BRIEF-Flexium Interconnect completes buying 1.6 mln shares back at T$145 mln
* Says it completed buying 1.6 million shares back at T$145 million in total
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
India offers amnesty to account holders in HSBC's Swiss unit-Bloomberg
----------
Coal India could face big penalty for short supply in next 2 years-Financial Express
----------
OnMobile founder CEO resigns-Economic Times
----------
Wipro to rejig telecoms business to beat slowdown-Economic Times
----------
ONGC Videsh planning 50-bln-rupee IPO to fund acquisitions-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Says it completed buying 1.6 million shares back at T$145 million in total
* Says it completed buying 600,000 shares back at T$41.8 million in total during Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 20
Feb 20 Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.