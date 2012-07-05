BRIEF-Photronics Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Green Infra in talks to raise $200 mln for projects, expansion-Mint
State Street, ICICI Bank in talks for custodian JV-Business Standard
Bharat Forge, Triveni Engg in race for Shanthi Gears-Economic Times
FDI in multi-brand retail likely after presidential election-Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.